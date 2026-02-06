Ranger Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. $LMB

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Limbach worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Limbach by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 5.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 8.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of LMB stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.29. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $154.05.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 6.06%.Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limbach announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other Limbach news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,062.42. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Limbach in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limbach has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

