Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 56,500 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $26,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,046.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

