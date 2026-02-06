SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $36.51 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 14.5%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $202.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.