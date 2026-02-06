Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $10.78. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 25,539 shares.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Trading Up 2.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS: BMDPF) is one of Italy’s most historic banking institutions, tracing its origins back to 1472 in the city of Siena. As one of the oldest continuously operating banks in the world, it has played a central role in Italy’s financial history and has evolved into a full-service commercial banking group.

The bank’s core business activities span retail and corporate banking, including deposit-taking, payment services, consumer and mortgage lending, and working capital solutions.

