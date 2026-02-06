Christie Group (LON:CTG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.99 and traded as high as GBX 155. Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 135, with a volume of 713 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTG

Christie Group Trading Down 6.9%

Christie Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76. The company has a market capitalization of £34.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other. The company engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; provision of appraisal and project management services, as well as professional agency, consultancy and valuation, and insurance services under the Christie & Co, Christie Finance, Christie Insurance, and Pinders brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.