Robert W. Baird Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $72.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

CARR stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,373,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,980,000 after buying an additional 450,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,982,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,142,000 after buying an additional 3,630,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,377,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,627,000 after buying an additional 473,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,139,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,807,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

