Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.39. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 2,805,944 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cemtrex has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cemtrex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported ($35.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 36.75% and a negative return on equity of 524.31%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,987 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Cemtrex accounts for 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc is an industrial technology company that develops and manufactures advanced electronics, automation systems and digital transformation solutions for a broad range of markets. Headquartered in New York, the company focuses on integrating hardware, software and connectivity to streamline industrial processes and enhance operational efficiency. Its core competencies include precision electronics assembly, automated manufacturing platforms and custom-engineered equipment for clients in transportation, energy and critical infrastructure sectors.

Through its Industrial Technologies segment, Cemtrex provides turn-key electronics manufacturing services, precision machining and robotic process automation.

