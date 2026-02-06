Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and traded as low as C$0.90. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 162,100 shares changing hands.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 5.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of C$85.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.11.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.