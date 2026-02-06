Boab Metals (ASX:BML) Insider Simon Noon Acquires 735,484 Shares of Stock

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML – Get Free Report) insider Simon Noon purchased 735,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$404,516.20.

Simon Noon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Simon Noon purchased 2,000,000 shares of Boab Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of A$960,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Simon Noon bought 31,339 shares of Boab Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,535.60.

Boab Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 15.83.

About Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its flagship property is the Sorby Hills project located in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Pacifico Minerals Limited and changed its name to Boab Metals Limited in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

