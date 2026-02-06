Willis Investment Counsel Raises Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $356.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.70 and a 200-day moving average of $336.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

