Willis Investment Counsel Has $56.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after buying an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after buying an additional 1,414,105 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $331.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. President Capital cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

