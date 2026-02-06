SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 19,544 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BND opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.41 and a 52-week high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

