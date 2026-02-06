Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.76 and traded as high as $192.82. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF shares last traded at $191.42, with a volume of 18,754 shares.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Paller Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $2,871,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

