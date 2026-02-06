Terraco Gold (CVE:TEN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Terraco Gold Corp (CVE:TEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.15. Terraco Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,837,916 shares.

Terraco Gold Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a market cap of C$26.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Terraco Gold Company Profile

Terraco Gold Corp., a precious metals royalty and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Almaden project, which consists of 12 leased patented lode mining claims, 208 unpatented lode mining claims, and approximately 280 acres of private fee ground located in Washington County, Idaho. The company also has royalty interests in the Spring Valley gold project and the Moonlight Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

