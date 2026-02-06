Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $20.79 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.65% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

