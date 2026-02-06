USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $6.00. USA Today shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 1,623,756 shares traded.

TDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut USA Today from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of USA Today in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised USA Today from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Today presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $878.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in USA Today in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in USA Today by 3,493.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 725,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,173,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in USA Today in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in USA Today by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc (NYSE: GCI) is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

