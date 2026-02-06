iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Waterloo Capital L.P.’s Largest Position

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3%
IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $670.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $700.97.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
