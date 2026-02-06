SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.8% of DDFG Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DDFG Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $441.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.04 and its 200-day moving average is $370.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $261.25 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

