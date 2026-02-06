Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $185.39 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $185,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,098.51. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $223.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.93. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $228.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.