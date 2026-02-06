Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 603.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 655,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 562,799 shares during the period. Watchtower Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,702,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7,752.8% during the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 34,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $821,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 20,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $872,856.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,885 shares in the company, valued at $990,691.65. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,309,216 shares of company stock valued at $52,015,364. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $609.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.01 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $45.00 price target on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company’s transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

