One Media IP (LON:OMI) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

One Media IP plc (LON:OMI – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 36 and last traded at GBX 35.14. Approximately 2,376,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,417,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.

One Media IP Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £137.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.90.

One Media IP Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a fully integrated gold producer, developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates the only producing gold mine in Uruguay (San Gregorio) and has assembled an exploration portfolio of high quality assets in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia.

