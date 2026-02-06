MGN (NASDAQ:MGN) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

MGN (NASDAQ:MGN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.83. 13,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 40,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MGN in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

MGN Trading Up 1.1%

MGN Company Profile

MGN ( NASDAQ:MGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Megan Holdings is a company principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works. Megan Holdings is based in Malaysia.

