Apex Treasury (NASDAQ:APXTU) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Apex Treasury Corp (NASDAQ:APXTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 5,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Apex Treasury Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apex Treasury

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Treasury stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Treasury Corp (NASDAQ:APXTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 494,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.