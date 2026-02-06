HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) EVP Michael Cuffe Sells 1,500 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total transaction of $747,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,194.27. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

HCA opened at $513.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.19 and a 200-day moving average of $441.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.00 and a 52 week high of $527.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.71.

View Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,869,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.