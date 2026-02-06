Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $326.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $333.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 12-month low of $263.14 and a 12-month high of $334.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $4,854,368.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,004,001.25. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Earnings-call takeaways point to robust growth — Management highlighted record profits, solid P&C underwriting performance and favorable reserve/expense dynamics on the Q4 call, supporting confidence in earnings durability.

Shares hitting new highs — Coverage of Chubb reaching a 12‑month/record high and an extended winning streak is reinforcing momentum as investors mark up valuations after the beat.

Bullish analyst upgrades/raises — Several firms raised price targets and/or kept outperform ratings (notably Roth to $360, Evercore to $347 and Citizens Jmp reaffirming market-outperform with $350), reflecting conviction that earnings tailwinds continue.

Cyber/security vendor partnership — Chubb named Arctic Wolf as a preferred MDR provider, which may reduce cyber exposure for insured clients and support product/underwriting strength in cyber lines.

Mixed analyst positioning — Several major shops raised targets but kept neutral/equal-weight calls (Wells Fargo to $322, Piper Sandler to $319, JPMorgan to $330), signaling that while fundamentals are strong, some see limited near-term upside or prefer to wait for more clarity.

Investor notes and analyst commentary roundup — Multiple outlets summarizing analyst insights and the earnings cadence provide context but contain little new negative information; they mainly reinforce the Q4 beat and varied price targets.

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

