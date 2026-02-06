Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) VP Andrew Scribner Sells 3,049 Shares of Stock

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 170.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

