Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Director Douglas Deason Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLXY. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its stake in Galaxy Digital by 1,524.2% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Galaxy Digital by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Galaxy Digital by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and lifted full‑year losses slightly (FY2026 now forecast at -$0.32 vs -$0.38) while reiterating a Buy rating and a $40 price target — a constructive revision that signals improving medium‑term profitability expectations. HC Wainwright estimate changes

HC Wainwright raised several 2026 quarterly estimates (Q2–Q4) and lifted full‑year losses slightly (FY2026 now forecast at -$0.32 vs -$0.38) while reiterating a Buy rating and a $40 price target — a constructive revision that signals improving medium‑term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated its Buy rating on GLXY, maintaining institutional support from at least one major broker. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG reiterated its Buy rating on GLXY, maintaining institutional support from at least one major broker. Positive Sentiment: Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares at ~$20.80 (increasing his stake by ~73.5%), a significant insider buy that typically signals management confidence. SEC Form 4

Director Douglas R. Deason purchased 25,000 shares at ~$20.80 (increasing his stake by ~73.5%), a significant insider buy that typically signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $60 target — one of the more bullish public targets, which could support upside in sentiment if momentum shifts. Citizens JMP rating

Citizens JMP reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating with a $60 target — one of the more bullish public targets, which could support upside in sentiment if momentum shifts. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view remains around a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but generally favorable analyst sentiment despite recent volatility. Consensus recommendation

Consensus broker view remains around a “Moderate Buy,” reflecting mixed but generally favorable analyst sentiment despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $43 to $36 but kept an “overweight” stance — a downgrade in target magnitude but still a bullish stance relative to current levels, creating mixed signaling. Morgan Stanley price target cut

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $43 to $36 but kept an “overweight” stance — a downgrade in target magnitude but still a bullish stance relative to current levels, creating mixed signaling. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy reported a large $482 million net loss in Q4 2025; the result and accompanying guidance weakness prompted analyst forecast cuts and an immediate share sell‑off. Those headline losses are the primary driver of today’s downward price pressure. Q4 loss report

Galaxy reported a large $482 million net loss in Q4 2025; the result and accompanying guidance weakness prompted analyst forecast cuts and an immediate share sell‑off. Those headline losses are the primary driver of today’s downward price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts trimmed forecasts after Q4 results and some outlets highlight continued downside risk and skeptical near‑term outlooks, which exacerbates selling momentum. Analyst forecast cuts

Multiple analysts trimmed forecasts after Q4 results and some outlets highlight continued downside risk and skeptical near‑term outlooks, which exacerbates selling momentum. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces and analyst notes highlighting a pessimistic near‑term outlook (including a Morgan Stanley scenario article) add to market caution and amplify the price decline. Pessimistic forecast article

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLXY. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

