Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

AMRX stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.51 million for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 279,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $2,619,308.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 152,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,755.88. This represents a 64.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nikita Shah sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,828.50. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 503,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

