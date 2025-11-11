Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,270 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Amundi increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23,655.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 129.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $347.29 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -100.79%.

Midland States Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.