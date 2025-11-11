Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics accounts for approximately 0.3% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 164.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 292,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 181,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

