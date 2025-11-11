Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $183.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $187.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.