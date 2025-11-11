Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $58.30 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,494 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.97% of AAON worth $58,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in AAON by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in AAON by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

