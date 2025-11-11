Simplify Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. $ZVRA

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% during the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after buying an additional 616,370 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 550,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $512.31 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.52. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Bode acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,200. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,213.12. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

