Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 790 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,746,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $54,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after acquiring an additional 765,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after acquiring an additional 509,058 shares during the period.

HELO stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $66.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

