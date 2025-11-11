Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,695 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $314.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

