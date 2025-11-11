Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $39,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $296.02 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.13.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

