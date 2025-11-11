Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Revvity by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVTY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

RVTY opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

