Simplify Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 240.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.The business had revenue of ($23.50) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is currently -54.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $86,713.08. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,015.62. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

Two Harbors Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

