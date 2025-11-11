Nwam LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,944,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,072,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $417.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.25. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

