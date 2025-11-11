Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 8,442 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

