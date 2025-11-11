Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 32,071 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,071 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Globe Life by 60.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $132.68 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.58.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price objective on Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

