Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Trims Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $227.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.20.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $229.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day moving average is $187.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

