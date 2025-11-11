Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Simplify Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 4.6%

PCRX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

