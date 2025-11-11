Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $181.38 Million Investment in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,377,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.83% of Aercap at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Performance

Aercap stock opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

