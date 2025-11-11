Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 276,033 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation $FULT

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 276,033 shares during the quarter. Fulton Financial accounts for about 0.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fulton Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Fulton Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FULT opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 19.01%.The business had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

