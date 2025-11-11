PCG Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

PCG Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,825,000 after purchasing an additional 852,175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,685,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,572,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after acquiring an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,552,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

