Simplify Asset Management Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 253.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 202.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PODD opened at $320.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.73.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.