Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT Shares Sold by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of EYPT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

