Nwam LLC Sells 31,420 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,420 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $481.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.57 and a 200-day moving average of $435.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

