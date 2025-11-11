PCG Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

PCG Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

